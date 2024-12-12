Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Dover Price Performance

Dover Announces Dividend

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $200.76. 50,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. Dover has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $208.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dover by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,323,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

