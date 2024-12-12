Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $226.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Dover Price Performance

Dover Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $201.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $208.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,414.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

