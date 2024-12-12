Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

