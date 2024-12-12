Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIG opened at GBX 275.05 ($3.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £391.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.73. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 268.50 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 298 ($3.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

