Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 88,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 84,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Eastern Platinum Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54.

About Eastern Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.