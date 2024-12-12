Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $714,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.03 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.