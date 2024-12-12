Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $65.06 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

