eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.14, but opened at $62.55. eBay shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,419,086 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

eBay Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,641 shares of company stock worth $3,370,974 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eBay by 234.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 127,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 164.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.