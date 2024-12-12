ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 34034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ECN. Cormark boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.52.

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$801.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.12%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$292,300.00. Insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

