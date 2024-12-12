Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.44). 744,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 853,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.80 ($2.43).

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £746.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

