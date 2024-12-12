Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,323,150. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,628,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

