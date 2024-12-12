EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EME opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.31 and a 1 year high of $532.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.71.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

