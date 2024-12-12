Emil D. Kakkis Sells 8,273 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at $109,785,600. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RARE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 498,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,852. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $60.37.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.
RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
