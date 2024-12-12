Emil D. Kakkis Sells 8,273 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at $109,785,600. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RARE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 498,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,852. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,301,000 after purchasing an additional 769,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,599,000 after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,576,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

