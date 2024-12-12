Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$46.45 and last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 83055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.03.

EMP.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$199,868.50. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total transaction of C$147,252.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $526,583. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

