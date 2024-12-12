EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 523,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 283,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMX shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

The stock has a market cap of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Further Reading

