Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,536,098 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Enbridge worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,115 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after buying an additional 1,472,789 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ENB opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.07%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

