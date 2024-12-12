Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 11,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 23,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

