Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Ennis Price Performance
NYSE EBF opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $25.75.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.
Ennis Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ennis
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
