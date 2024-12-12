Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 728.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS ERLFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

