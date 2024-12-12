EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.59 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.