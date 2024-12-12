EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.34. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

