EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 37.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 258,541 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 346,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

CAH stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

