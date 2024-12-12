EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,345 Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,917 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $257,069.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,265. The trade was a 10.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $324,425. 56.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDRR opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.73. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

