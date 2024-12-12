EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

