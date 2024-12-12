EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 187.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after buying an additional 2,954,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.