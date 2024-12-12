Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $973.57 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $914.42 and its 200 day moving average is $842.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. This represents a 20.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

