Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ESPR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $496.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

