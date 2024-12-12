Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ESPR
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.