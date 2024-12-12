Essential 40 Stock ETF (ESN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1136 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Essential 40 Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESN stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Essential 40 Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

