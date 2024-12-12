Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the November 15th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

ERNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,853. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

