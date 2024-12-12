Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.30), with a volume of 107475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The stock has a market cap of £184.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,672.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.26.

In other news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,495.56 ($3,183.52). 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

