F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.00 and last traded at $257.92, with a volume of 510161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

F5 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.90.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $775,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in F5 by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 97.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

