Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,022.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,192.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,812.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,930 shares of company stock worth $23,281,002. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

