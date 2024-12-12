Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading 6.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 289,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 309,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.22. The firm has a market cap of £46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

