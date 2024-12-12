Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

FMNB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 194,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,139. The firm has a market cap of $597.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 330.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

