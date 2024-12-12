Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

