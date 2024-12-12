Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
