Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

