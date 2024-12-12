Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.26 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89). Approximately 137,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 967,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.90).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £157.59 million, a PE ratio of 6,850.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Tyerman acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,490.37). 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.