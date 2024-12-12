Financial Review: Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Talos Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Valuation and Earnings

Viper Energy presently has a consensus target price of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.90%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy.

This table compares Viper Energy and Talos Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $835.80 million 11.43 $200.09 million $2.33 21.76 Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.27 $187.33 million $0.54 18.99

Viper Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98% Talos Energy 3.95% -1.98% -0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Talos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

