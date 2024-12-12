First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 303.0% in November

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

