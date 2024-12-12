First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMBGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

