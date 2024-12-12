First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.