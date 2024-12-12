First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
FMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
