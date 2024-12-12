First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FID traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.