FlatQube Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $17.47 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.02447511 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $295.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

