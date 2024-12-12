FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 301,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

SKOR stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

