FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2024

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTC FBIP remained flat at $60.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for FNB Bancorp (OTC:FBIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.