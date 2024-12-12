FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTC FBIP remained flat at $60.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

