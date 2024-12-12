Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 4,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Forafric Global by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forafric Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Forafric Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

