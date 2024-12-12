Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
FBRX stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $28.68.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
