Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

In other Forte Biosciences news, CFO Antony A. Riley purchased 22,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $124,952.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,806.80. This represents a 272.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

FBRX stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

