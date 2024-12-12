Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 858 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,143,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $5,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW opened at $267.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average is $248.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.84 and a one year high of $287.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

