Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 707 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HIG opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

