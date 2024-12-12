Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

