Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

